Struggling to eat

The people of Pakistan are still coming to terms with the recent increase in petrol prices. Within a week, petrol prices have risen by Rs60. Ordinary people who hardly earn Rs1,000 per day are unable to make ends meet. People can skip luxuries, but they cannot live without basic necessities. Will the government explain to us what wrong has been done by the underprivileged class to deserve such punishment? The government should always consider the plight of the poor before making any key decisions. It is also important to note that rising prices are the main cause of crimes in the country.

The government says that a high dollar rate has increased food prices. It is the government’s responsibility to adopt ways that can help the poor and the middle class overcome hyperinflation. The government set up a mechanism for price controls. It should also increase the wages and salaries of the people to help them deal with rising inflation.

Muhammad Asim Jamal

Sukkur