It is strange to notice that Imran Khan calls the present government ‘imported’ even though all parliamentarians who voted against him in the no-confidence motion were elected by the people of Pakistan in the 2018 elections. PDM leaders had been considering launching a no-confidence move against Imran Khan since they started the movement against him – much earlier than the letter controversy. The former PM has also asked the country’s powerful quarters to help him get back to power. He seems to have forgotten that during his tenure, Pakistan’s friendly relations with China and Western countries were badly affected.
There is no doubt that the former PM has the energy and charisma to improve things in Pakistan. However, he needs to take responsibility for his actions, instead of playing blame games.
Dr Najeeb A Khan
Boston, USA
