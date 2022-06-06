International Nurses Day celebrated at MMIH

KARACHI: Memon College of Nursing celebrated International Nurses Day at Memon Medical Institute Hospital (MMIH). Brigadier Dr. Malik Waqar Ahmed Awan, TI (M) (Retd), Chief Executive Officer of MMI hospital was the chief guest of the ceremony.
The hospital is committed to deliver quality healthcare services at affordable prices to the masses. it is globally proven that the quality healthcare services is based on the latest equipment, the infrastructure and the trained clinical and non-clinical staff which are the essential combination towards the patient care.
Brigadier Dr. Malik Waqar Ahmed Awan, TI(M) (Retd) said that the objective of the event is to continue our commitment towards the patients care which is not possible without the contribution of the nursing professional. Our mission and vision are incomplete without honoring the backbone of our hospital the “Nurses”. We are committed to assist in ensuring the training and the educati
