Allama Baqir Zaidi elected MWM chief for Sindh

Allama Baqir Zaidi has been elected Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) president for the province of Sindh during the religious party’s two-day conference that ended on Sunday.

The MWM’s district leaders elected Zaidi as the provincial chief of the party for the next three years. Allama Mukhtar Imami and Allama Maqsood Domki had also contested for the post. MWM Vice Chairman Allama Ahmed Iqbal congratulated Zaidi on his new responsibilities, and wished him a successful tenure. “This is a challenging period for Pakistan, as the US wants to destabilise our beloved country.”

Iqbal said the MWM is not allied with any political party but it will ally with any party that opposes the US and works for an independent foreign policy for Pakistan. He also paid tributes to Imam Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini for his leading role in the Islamic revolution in Iran.