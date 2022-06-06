Man accused of bringing firearm that killed Jazlan arrested

Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested another key suspect in the murder case of Jazlan Faisal, a teenager who was shot dead in a housing colony on the Super Highway after an argument over reckless driving.

The suspect, Irfan, was arrested by the investigation wing of the District Malir police. Police claimed that the suspect confessed during the interrogation that after his brother Hasnain, who has already been arrested in the case, engaged with an argument with Jazlan, he phoned and informed him about the quarrel, upon which, he took his father’s pistol from the house and went to the scene with his friend Inshal.

Irfan reportedly told police that they fired at Jazlan’s car in which Jazlan was sitting with his friend Shahmir. Police had earlier arrested Hasnain, his father Faiz and Inshal. They added that another brother of Hasnain, Ahsan, and their some friends were yet to be arrested in connection with the case.

The FIR No 222/22 under the sections 302, 324 and 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code was registered on the complaint of Jazlan’s uncle Arif Sabir at the Gadap City police station. The complainant nominated the three brothers — Hasnain, Irfan and Ahsan — in the FIR.

Sabir said Jazlan and Shahmir had gone to their friend’s house in the housing society where a scuffle broke out between him and a motorcyclist, Hasnain, over reckless driving, following which the biker called his brothers, who opened fire on Jazlan’s car, killing the teenager on the spot and injuring his friend Shahmir. On Saturday, a court sent Hasnain to a juvenile prison after his counsel placed on record his B-form and school certificate showing that he was 16 years old.