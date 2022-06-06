Man gunned down in Korangi

A young man was shot dead during a reported clash in Korangi Industrial Area on Sunday. Meanwhile, eight more people were wounded in separate incidents of firing in parts of the city. They included four women who were hit by stray bullets.

A 28-year-old man, Ahsanullah, son of Noorullah, was shot and killed in a firing incident near the KDA flats in Allah Wala Town within the jurisdiction of the Korangi Industrial Area police station. Upon receiving the information, police and rescue workers reached the crime scene and transported the casualty to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for medico-legal formalities.

Quoting the initial investigations, police said the victim was killed during a clash with unidentified persons and his family had refused to lodge any FIR. The body was also handed over to the family for burial. Police said the deceased man was a resident of Mehran Town.

Separately, a 35-year-old woman, Sabiha, was wounded in a firing incident near Jhangvi Chowk within the limits of the Ittehad Town police station. She was rushed to the JPMC. Police said they suspected that a stray bullet had hit her and they were further investigating the incident.

Similarly, Atiya, 28, wife of Rajab Ali, was wounded after a stray bullet hit her in Bismillah Colony within the Mochko police’s jurisdiction. She was moved to the Civil Hospital, Karachi. Another woman identified as Firdous Bibi, 40, wife of Sagheer, was also wounded after a stray bullet hit her in New Karachi. She was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Meanwhile, Naseema, 25, wife of Ali Muhammad, was wounded in a firing incident near the Sohrab Goth flyover. She was taken to ASH. Police said a stray bullet had hit and injured her. In Landhi, two people, Muhabbat Khan, 28, and Salahuddin, 22, were shot and injured in Kareem Society. They were taken to the JPMC. Police said the two were shot over offering resistance during a mugging bid. A case has been registered and investigations are under way.

In another incident of an attempted mugging, Ayaz Khan, 27, was wounded by robbers in the Pirabad area. In a similar incident, muggers shot and wounded 25-year-old Shafiullah over offering resistance in Noor Mari Goth within the limits of the Gulshan-e-Maymar police station. He was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.