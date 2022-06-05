Ex-PM Imran Khan. Photo: The News/File

LAHORE: Just a week after the failure of a PTI sit-in plan in Islamabad, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday divided the PTI Punjab organization into three regions, i.e. North, South and Central Punjab.

A notification in this regard has been issued by PTI Punjab Secretary General Asad Umar.

Dr Yasmeen Rashid has been appointed president of PTI Central Punjab and Hammad Azhar general secretary.

Amir Kayani has been appointed president of North Punjab and Aun Abbas Bapi president of South Punjab.

According to sources, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and Hammad Azhar were also candidates for the presidency of PTI Central Punjab, but the slot was given to Dr Yasmeen Rashid.

The sources said the changes in PTI ranks were made as people from Punjab could not join Imran’s Islamabad sit-in. From KP and Punjab, the PTI top leadership was expecting a lot of people to join the sit-in, which did not happen.

Imran had showed his anger over this and asked why the PTI Punjab leadership could not convince people to join them in Islamabad.