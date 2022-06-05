 
Sunday June 05, 2022
Iran’s supreme leader accuses ‘enemy’ of trying to use protests

By AFP
June 05, 2022

TEHRAN: Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Saturday accused the “enemy”, a reference mainly to the United States, of seeking to use protests to weaken the Islamic republic.

In the past few weeks, demonstrations against the rising cost of living and corruption have occurred in several Iranian cities.

“Today the enemy counts on popular demonstrations to strike the Islamic system,” Khamenei said during a televised address.

