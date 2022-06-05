A prisoner van of the Islamabad police. Photo: The News/File

ISLAMABAD: After an unprecedented hike of Rs60 per litre in fuel prices in nearly a week, the Islamabad District and Sessions Court, for the first time in its history, on Saturday directed all authorities concerned to make arrangements for marking attendance of prisoners online.

According to a statement issued in this regard, District and Sessions Judge-East, Islamabad, Muhammad Atta Rabbani, said: “Keeping in view the current price hike of petroleum products and in order to save the government exchequer, all Judicial Magistrates working in East-Division, are directed to arrange marking of attendance through online video link/ Skype in respect of under-trial prisoners, whose challans/reports U/S 173 Cr P.C are yet to be submitted and their physical attendance is not required for any substantial proceedings in the cases.

“They are further directed to utilise best available sources such as internet and laptops already provided to them for the purpose,” the letter read.

However, the order mentioned that as and when the challan/ report is received, the accused may be summoned for production before the court.

The decision has been taken to save fuel used in vehicles utilised for the commutation of prisoners, the letter stated.