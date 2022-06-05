Ombudsperson asks for hearing complaints online

ISLAMABAD: Federal Ombudsperson Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi has taken measures to economise on fuel consumption and directed the Investigation officers to hear the complaints on WhatsApp.

In order to economise on fuel, the Federal Ombudsperson has issued instructions to all the investigating and implementation officers of the Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat, both at head office and 14 regional offices throughout the country that for the purpose of holding hearings, they should contact the complainants on WhatsApp etc to prevent not only the wastage of their time and money in coming to the office of the Wafaqi Mohtasib on public transport but also to save energy.