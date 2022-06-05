Early childhood education advocated

Islamabad : Federal Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain addressed the Virtual Arab Region and Western Asia Regional Consultation for the Transforming Education Summit, hosted by the State of Qatar.

The summit arranged by the State of Qatar is in pursuance of the Transforming Education Summit which will be organised by Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations in New York in September 2022.

The purpose of the Virtual Regional Consultation was to discuss the region's priority action areas in the lead-up to the Transforming Education Summit.

Rana Tanveer Hussain while addressing the summit said that Pakistan faces two fundamental educational challenges: First, too many children are out of school, the figure roughly stands at 22.8 million. Secondly, too many children who are in school are not learning (4 out of 5 children cannot read by age 10).

He said in the future, Pakistan's educational challenges included Financing of education amid global economic challenges, Challenge of educating marginalised groups, including girls, the disabled and children in poverty.