Spring gala concludes at IIU

Islamabad : The closing and prize distribution ceremony of the Spring Gala, 2022, was held here on the women's campus of the International Islamic University IIU.

IIU President Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi was the chief guest at the event, which was organised by the Directorate of Students Affairs, IIU Women's Campus.

The gala witnessed dozens of competitions between nine faculties and around 50 departments. The events of sports and co-curricular activities included cricket, athletics, tug of war, badminton, volleyball, futsal, basketball, Hifz, naat, quiz, poetry recital, essay writing, photography, flower arrangement, and entrepreneurial gala, business activity competitions, debate and essay writing in English, Urdu, and Arabic, floral arrangements, and calligraphy, painting, video and web development competitions.

Dr. Hathal motivated the female students to remain active in co-curricular and extracurricular activities. He said the role of women was vital in the progress of any society.

"Talented students especially women would be provided with the maximum opportunities to excel." He said such events were the richest sources of healthy life and showed women's empowerment and confidence.

IIU vice-president (women's campus) Dr. Samina Malik praised the students saying that the confidence they showed in the gala would remain with them throughout their lives.

She urged them to focus on learning the knowledge, and art of argument and mastering the trait of confidence to win society.

The IIU president awarded prizes to winning teams. The Faculty of Basic and Applied Sciences was declared the best in sports competitions and the Faculty of Social Sciences in others.