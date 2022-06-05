Crackdown on amateur drivers underway

Islamabad : The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has been continuing a crackdown against the people involved in various traffic violations particularly amateur drivers so as to ensure the safety of life and property of the road users and the flow of traffic.

All the zonal in-charges have been given directions to come hard on the road-users found without driving license. According to the SSP (Traffic) Syed Mustafa Tanvir, the crackdown would ensure road discipline.

He asked all the in-charges to deal with the traffic violators politely. He also asked the In-charge ITP Education Team to give awareness to the road users about road safety and traffic laws so that the road users avoid accidents. He also appealed to the citizens not to let anyone come on the road without having a driving licence.