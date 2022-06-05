Power cuts make life miserable in hot weather

Rawalpindi : The residents of Satellite Town have been experiencing prolonged power cuts and unannounced loadshedding for the past few days amid hot weather conditions in the ongoing summer.

Prolonged spells of load shedding are being experienced in different areas like New Katarian, Dhoke Najju, Khyaban-e-Sir Syed, Dinna, Pindora, Phagwari, Commercial Centre, Dhoke Kashmirian, Holy Family, Shamsabad, and Dhoke Kala Khan, Muslim Town, Sadiaqabad. With the maximum duration of loadshedding peaking to 8 to 12 hours every day, the residents complain that they are often not informed about unannounced power outages in these areas.

“The duration of loadshedding has gone up to eight hours or more; four to six hours in the day and two to four hours at night. The power cuts have put lives at risk because there are no fans or air conditioners to get relief from searing temperatures,” said Akmal Abbasi, a resident of New Katarian.

Attique Ahmad, a resident of Khyaban-e-Sir Syed, said “Loadshedding is hitting us during the hot weather and the government should realise that it is not possible to spend days and nights without electricity.”

Nadir Baloch, another resident, said “The water supply to our area has been suspended since Monday and we are spending our life without a drop of water.”

While clarifying the situation the Islamabad Electric Supply Company Ltd. (IESCO) has stated that the demand for electricity has increased to 1,900 MW in this region but they are getting 1,600 MW of electricity from the national grid.