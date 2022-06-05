7 held, drugs, illegal weapons recovered

Islamabad : The Islamabad police have arrested seven people allegedly involved in different criminal activities including drug peddlers from different areas of the city and recovered heroin, hashish, bottles of liquor, and two pistols with ammunition from their possession, the police spokesman said.

According to the details, Islamabad police accelerated a crackdown against criminal elements in order to reduce the crime rate in the federal capital. In this regard, special police teams from different police stations are formed to take stern action against those anti-social elements. Ramna and Khana police teams cracked down on drug peddlers and arrested three persons, and recovered 330-gram heroin and 230 gram of hashish from their possession.

Similarly, Koral and Margalla police teams arrested two accused involved in selling liquors and recovered 32 liquor bottles from their possession. Likewise, Golra and Industrial police teams arrested two accused for possessing illegal weapons and recovered two 30 bore pistols with ammunition from their possession.

Cases against all the nominated accused have been registered and further investigations are underway.