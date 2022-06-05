Street criminals have a field day in twin-cities

Rawalpindi: Continuing the rampage, the street criminals enjoyed another field day in different areas of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, taking away 36 motorbikes – 25 from Rawalpindi and 11 from the jurisdiction of Islamabad – and 48 mobile phone sets – 37 from Rawalpindi and 11 from the federal capital city and 5 cars, the crime data indicated Saturday.

The street criminals including armed robbers, muggers, burglars, and thieves swept away gold ornaments, cash, cattle, and other valuables to the tune of millions of rupees by looting, muggings, and breaking houses in their 116 hits in different localities of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Snatching mobile phone sets, motorbikes, and purses, the bike riding criminals create fear, especially among the young girls and elderly people but most of the victims (approximately 80 percent) avoid approaching area police, mainly because to two reasons, first due to the humiliating and insulting attitude of the police officials from Muharrar to the station house officer (SHO) and secondly, people are aware of the fact that the police officials will not even pick the pencil without getting bribe from the victim who has already a victim of the gangsters, a truthful police officer said when asked.

Most of the gangsters are observed to be aliens hailing from other areas including South Punjab, Wana, and Fata, especially the Khayber Pakhtunkhawa (KP) and established their gangs, the officer maintained and said that it has been experience that the bike riding mobile snatchers are nippy and mostly are the ages between 18 to 24 years as the acts in seconds and disappear from the scene.