Govt urged to increase wheat release to meet flour requirement

LAHORE : Progressive Flour Millers Saturday demanded the government increase release of wheat to meet the requirement of subsidised flour.

In a joint statement, Progressive Group leaders Khaliq Arshad and Majid Abdullah demanded the ease of curbs on inter-district movement of wheat and flour and increase in grading charges of flour mills.

They said the price of wheat in the open market had reached at Rs 2,700 per 40kg and flour produced with costly wheat could not be sold at the price set by government.

They suggested targeted subsidy for people as flour mills were facing difficulties in procuring wheat privately.

They said Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governments should start releasing subsidized wheat to their flour mills to reduce pressure on Punjab in provision of flour.