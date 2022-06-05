Inter exams from 18th

LAHORE : BISE Lahore has announced that Intermediate Part-2 Annual Examination 2022 will start on June 18.

A BISE spokesperson said that as many as 154036 candidates would appear in the annual examination out of which 82610 in Science Group and 71426 in Arts Group. As many as 580 examination centers have been set up for these candidates.

The spokesperson further said that roll number slips had been issued to the candidates and added private candidates could get roll number slips from the BISE Lahore website while the regular candidates could get roll number slips from their respective institutions.

PU notifies schedule of various exams: Punjab University (PU) Department of Examination has notified schedule for various examinations, which were postponed owing to PTI’s long march on May 25.

According to details, MA/MSc Part-II, LLB (3-years) Part-II, LLB (5-years) Part-II, IV, MSc Mathematics Part-II and M.Ed (General & Science) supplementary examinations 2021, MSc IT (first year) and M.Com (3 ½-year program) (Part-I) second annual examinations 2021, BS (4-year program) first & fifth semesters, Associate Degree Commerce (2-year program) first semester, BBA (4-year program) first semester, MSc IT (first semester), BS in Computer Science (4-year program) first semester, B.Ed (1.5 years) first semester, MBA (3.5-year program) fifth semester, BS. Ed. (Hons) (4-year program) first & fifth semesters, A.D Bachelors (2-year program) first semester, BBA (2-year program) first semester and Associate Degree Science Tourism & Hospitality Management (2-year program) first semester examinations fall 2021 which were postponed on May 25, 2022, due to law and order situation, will now be conducted on June 14, 2022. Details are available at www.pu.edu.pk.