Fire erupts in Children Hospital

LAHORE : An incident of intensive fire was reported on a medicine store of OPD at third floor of Children Hospital on Saturday. According to DG Rescue, no casualty reported in the fire incident.

Reportedly, the fire broke out due to short circuit and turned into a huge fire due to presence of highly inflammable material like drip sets, syringes, sprit Pyodine and cotton roll etc.

As many as 20 emergency vehicles and 60 rescuers took part in the fire fighting operation. The rescuers had to use SCUBA masks as the floor was filled with thick smoke. Rescue teams also used high rising snorkels to control fire. They faced difficulty in conducting the operation at such a height in absence of proper entry points. The rescue teams had to cut the front shed to make an entry.

Provincial Minister Kh Salman Rafique visited Children Hospital to observe the rescue operation.

DC Lahore, DG Rescue Dr Rizwan Naseer, Additional Secretary Technical Dr Hafiz Shahid Latif and MD Dr M Saleem were also present at the occasion.

DG Rescue Dr Rizwan Naseer gave a detailed briefing on the cooling process to control the fire. He said there is no casualty reported in the fire incident.

Secretary Health Ali Jan Khan also visited Children Hospital where he observed the cooling process. He said there will be a thorough investigation of the fire incident. “We are evaluating the estimate of medical equipment and medicines burnt in the fire and a full report will be presented to Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz.