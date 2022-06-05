Woman arrested as prime suspect in husband’s murder case

The Orangi Town police claimed solving the mystery about the murder of a man and arrested his wife as a prime suspect.

Police said Gul Roz Khan, a driver working in Faisalabad who hails from Shangla, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, came to the police station and said his son, Ziaur Rehman, 25, had been murdered.

He said that about three years ago his son, a labourer, married Gul Zeenah, daughter of his elder brother Taveez Khan, and they had been residing in Karachi’s Orangi Town.

The complainant said that on May 16, 2022, he received a call from his brother, who told him that Zia had died a natural death. He said he was shocked to learn about his son’s sudden death and also because his brother did not mention the cause of death.

He said he told Taveez to conduct the burial of his son as he was in Faisalabad. He then went to his hometown and came to Karachi along with other family members.

In Karachi, the grieving father said, he met residents of the area, who told him that arguments had been taking place between Zia and his wife for the past few months. They also told him that the couple on the night of May 16 had a heated argument, during which Taveez Khan and one Muhammed Qasim entered the house of Zia. The very next day, he was informed that Zia had died of a natural death.

Police said the complaint created doubts about Gul Zeenah, her father and Muhammad Qasim, and an investigation began. During the course of the investigation, the police arrested the woman along with her father and Qasim and took them to the investigation unit.

During the interrogation, the suspects admitted murdering Zia by slitting his throat with a knife and later burying him in the Qasba Colony graveyard. The police have recovered the murder weapon, a dagger, from the possession of the woman.