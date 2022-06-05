Test drive of new bus service begins

The test drive of newly imported modern diesel-hybrid buses commenced in Karachi on Saturday on one of their designated routes from Model Colony to Metropole via Sharea Faisal.

The 240 imported buses will ply on seven routes in Karachi and one route of Larkana under the Sindh People’s Intra-District Bus Scheme of the provincial government’s Transport Department.

Sindh Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon took part ib the test drive of the buses. He was accompanied by Labour and Human Resources Minister Saeed Ghani and Special Assistant to Chief Minister Waqar Mehdi.

Memon said the National Radio & Telecommunication Corporation, a federal government’s entity, would under an agreement operate the buses for 12 years. He added that the formal commercial bus service for the passengers would be launched both in Karachi and Larkana in June.

He told media persons that the buses for the Orange Line section of Bus Rapid Transit Service had also reached their depot and the new BRTS would become operational in Karachi very soon.

The minister said the new bus service was being launched as per the commitment of the Sindh government’s Pakistan Peoples Party to provide the best mass transport facilities to the residents of the province.

He said the credit also went to CM Murad Ali Shah and the previous provincial transport minister, Syed Awais Qaider Shah, for launching the new service.

He said the ruling PPP in due course of time would lay a network of a modern mass transit system for Karachi, and in the later stages it would be extended to other urban parts of the province.