Suspect remanded to juvenile prison, two others in police custody

A court on Saturday sent Muhammad Hasnain, a suspect in the murder case of teenaged student Jazlan Faisal, to a juvenile prison after his counsel placed on record his B-form and school certificate showing that he is 16 years old.

Nineteen-year-old Faisal was shot dead and his 20-year-old friend Shah Mir Ali wounded in a housing society on the Super Highway after a quarrel over rash driving on May 25.

The two young men were in a car when they stopped Hasnain from riding a motorbike recklessly, which led to the scuffle, in which the teenaged suspect reportedly fired shots at the friends.

The investigating officer, Gulbahar, presented three detained suspects — Hasnain, his father Faiz Muhammad Khan and friend Inshal — before Judicial Magistrate (Malir) Furqan Karim.

Hasnain and his father were produced before the magistrate on the completion of their previous remand, while Inshal, who was also nominated in the murder FIR, had surrendered to the Gadap police on Friday.

The IO told the court that two suspects — Hasnain’s brothers Irfan Faiz and Ahsan Faiz — were still at large, and hoped that they would surrender to the police soon. He added that Inshal had fled to Dubai but later flew back and turned himself over to the police.

The officer requested the court to hand over the custody of all the suspects to the police for further investigation. Opposing the IO’s plea for granting Hasnain’s remand, the defence counsel placed on record his B-form and school certificate showing that the suspect was 16 years old. Replying to a question, the IO said he was yet to investigate who had fired the gunshots that took Jazlan’s and wounded his friend.

The magistrate handed over Khan and Inshal to the police for three days, and directed the IO to produce them on the next date, along with an investigation report. Being a juvenile, Hasnain was sent to prison on judicial remand by the court.

An FIR was initially lodged under sections 302 (premeditated murder), 324 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code at the Gadap City police station on the complaint of the deceased victim’s paternal uncle Arif Sabir.

However, sections 109 (punishment for abetment) and 114 (abettor present when offence is committed) were later incorporated in the case.