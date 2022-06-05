Karachiites suffering due to recurring power outages: CM

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah met the chief executive officer of the privatised K-Electric, Moonis Abdullah Alvi, on Saturday night and asked him to ensure an uninterrupted power supply to Karachi.
He inquired the KE chief about the recurring instances of loadshedding in the city, saying that the residents had been facing serious hardships due to frequent power cuts in the midst of the summer season.
Ali informed Shah that several issues related to the federal government had been pending and needed to be resolved.
He said that a massive amount of money had been payable by the federal government to the power utility, and the non-payment of the dues had been creating serious problems for the KE.
Shah said Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Shaikh would contact the federal petroleum minister and other relevant officials in Islamabad to get the KE’s pending issues resolved.
He said that if needed, he would personally intervene to contact the federal government in this regard.
