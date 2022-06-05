City courts boycott deprives children of chance to meet fathers in custody cases

Lawyers and judicial staff members continued their boycott of all legal proceedings at the city courts for the third consecutive day on Saturday.

Though litigants, especially those languishing in prison without trial and those awaiting hearing on their bail pleas, usually suffer the most due to strikes, Saturday’s boycott saw many separated couples and their relatives being turned away from the doors of the judicial complex without meeting their children. Saturday is reserved for parents and children’s custody meetings at the city courts.

Fayaz Ali, a resident of Hyderabad, was eagerly looking forward to meeting his six-year-old daughter and five-year-old son after a fortnight as he and with his mother had set off for Karachi. Little did he know that he would have to return without seeing his children.

“I have come all the way from Hyderabad to meet my children, whose custody rests with their mother living in Karachi,” said Ali, standing at the entrance to the courts. To his dismay, he added, there is a strike at the courts.

Reema, mother of five-year-old Adeeb Ahmed and two-year-old Zarar Ahmed, brought her two sons along so they could meet her estranged husband, their father, according to a court order. “We have come from Orangi, but were turned away from the gate as they [the police] didn’t let us in,” she said, agitated.

Aside from their children meeting their father, said the woman, her plea seeking directives for her former spouse to pay maintenance money for both their sons was pending disposal for quite sometime.

“Court matters proceed at a snail’s pace,” she lamented, saying that frequent adjournments and the judge being absent for the past three months have caused the case to drag on.

A protest by members of the legal fraternity against a district & sessions judge (East) had turned violent on Thursday after they clashed with judicial staffers on the court premises, leaving several injured.

The Karachi Bar Association had called for a boycott of court proceedings in protest against the judge over the release of a watchman. According to the lawyers’ body, Muhammad Faisal was involved in “surveillance of advocates, extending threats and motorbike theft”.

In a report to the Sindh High Court chief justice, District & Sessions Judge (East) Khalid Hussain Shahani said the watchman was severely beaten up by some members of the bar after he resisted their attempt to encroach upon a plot reserved for judges’ car parking near the treasury block of the city courts.

“The members of the association forcefully dragged the watchman to the city courts police station, where they called their colleagues again and beat him up in the presence of the SHO,” said the judge. “The SHO extended his illegal support to criminal acts of the lawyers in detaining the watchman, who was discharging his official duty.”

He said the SHO refused to lodge an FIR against the perpetrators when approached. Subsequently, “police officers of all ranks and files, that is SSP, DIG and AIG Karachi South, were asked to provide legal protection and support to the judges of District East, but to no avail”.