Police in Mansehra seek public help to trace Dua Zehra, husband

MANSEHRA: Khyber Pakht-unkhwa police have sought public help in tracing Dua Zehra of Karachi and her husband as the couple, who had married off on their free will, went into hiding most likely in Mansehra district to escape the arrest.

A press release issued by the district police, and also put on the social media pages along with the pictures of Dua Zehra and her husband Zaheer Ahmed, contended that the couple was wanted by the police and would have to be produced in the Lahore High Court or any other such a legal entity in the country.

“Dua Zehra and Zaheer Ahmed had married off in the court of law and the former declared her as a mature one to tie the knot with the latter but her father countered her puberty claim,” the press release said.

It further said that police would produce Zehra before the court of law to determine her age.

“If you have seen this couple or know their whereabouts, contact the police immediately,” it said.

The couple was also directly addressed, saying they would not be arrested and Zehra would be produced before the court of law only to only determine her age.

Mansehra police had also arrested a senior lawyer Munir Hussain Laghmani on Thursday for allegedly having sheltered the couple, which the lawyer denied; this is why the district and sessions judge bailed him out till June 12 and asked him to appear in the court concerned in Karachi on June 13.

Sources in the police department said that the couple was expected to be hiding anywhere in Mansehra as Mohammad Waseem duo’s counsel belonged to Balakot and last telephone data obtained by investigators revealed their presence somewhere near Balakot in the boundary area with Muzaffarabad.