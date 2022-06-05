Woman held for husband’s murder

NOWSHERA: The police on Saturday arrested a married woman and her alleged paramour on the charges of killing her husband with the help of her accomplice in Nizampur area in the limits of Nowshera Kalan Police Station, sources said.

The sources said that the woman (A) had reported to the police that her husband Barkat Ali had gone missing since May 22. The police launched an investigation and grilled the relatives of her husband, including the woman.

During the investigation, the woman confessed to have killed her husband with her help of her alleged paramour. She said she poisoned her husband to death at home and then took his body to a deserted place, where she set it on fire by sprinkling petrol on it.

The police also arrested the co-accused Noor Zaman. The police conducted raids to arrest the van driver for transporting the body to the deserted place, where it was burnt.