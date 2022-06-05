Lawyers, bureaucrats observe strike against each other in KP

PESHAWAR: The bureaucrats and lawyers announced a province-wide strike against each other on Monday to protest an incident involving an additional assistant commissioner and an advocate at a filling station the other day.

The lawyers also observed a strike on Saturday.

Reports said an additional assistant commissioner Aftab Ahmad lodged a case against a lawyer Ghufran Shah in Chamkani Police Station and complained that the latter misbehaved with his staff and created hurdles in discharge of their official duties.

A video on social media showed the guards of the additional assistance commissioner torturing the lawyer and dragging him to a police van at a filling station after the official and the advocate allegedly exchanged harsh words.

On Saturday, the lawyer community announced a strike and filed an application in the local court under Section 22-A. The lawyers said both the additional assistant commissioner and the police misused their powers and a case must be lodged against them.

Lawyers also staged a protest demonstration outside the office of the deputy commissioner Peshawar on Saturday. They chanted slogans and demanded action against the additional assistant commissioner and his guards.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council later announced to continue the strike on Monday against the torture on Ghufran Shah Advocate in Peshawar and Munir Hussain Advocate in Mansehra. They asked the inspector general of the police and others to take action in both the incidents.

On the other hand, a letter by the commissioner Peshawar on Saturday said a group of lawyers pelted stones at the office of deputy commissioner Peshawar and damaged public property during a protest demonstration. It demanded lodging a case against all those involved in the attack on the office of the deputy commissioner and damaging public property.

The two main groups of officers, the Pakistan Administrative Service and Provincial Management Service, also announced a strike on Monday.

“The two associations held a meeting after some segments of the lawyer community attacked the office of the deputy commissioner Peshawar. All the calls for negotiations by the officers were rejected and an environment of pressure was created to take one-sided action against the additional assistant commissioner and other government officials, resulting in unilateral acceptance of 22-A,” said a statement of the PAS and PMS Associations.

The PMS association also posted CCTV footage of the incident on social media, saying the officer was discharging his official duty at the time of incident.