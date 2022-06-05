Reopening of trade routes demanded

PESHAWAR: Demanding the reopening of the trade routes with Afghanistan, the members of the Khogakhel tribe and Mohmand Wolesi Jirga staged a protest demonstration outside the Peshawar Press Club urging the government to honour its commitments.

Led by Malik Ziarat Gul, Roohullah and others, the protesters chanted in favour of their demands.

The speakers recalled that the tribes people rendered matchless sacrifices for the restoration of peace in the country.

They said the government recently installed barbed wire and divided the Baizai and Khogakhel tribes, which had created a host of problems for them.

The protesters asked the prime minister and the chief of army staff to help reopen the Anargi and Gorsal trade routes. They maintained that reopening the trade routes would boost the local economy and create job opportunities for the people.

The tribesmen said that promises were made in the past to reopen the trade routes, but these were not honoured.