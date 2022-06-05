 
World

Iraq intercepts microlight carrying million captagon pills

By AFP
June 05, 2022

BAGHDAD: Iraqi security forces have said they forced down a microlight aircraft near the Kuwaiti border headed to the emirate from Iran with one million pills of the amphetamine-type stimulant captagon. Captagon has been sweeping the Middle East for years, with large seizures reported weekly, particularly in the oil-rich Gulf Arab states which are its biggest market.

