Iraq intercepts microlight carrying million captagon pills

BAGHDAD: Iraqi security forces have said they forced down a microlight aircraft near the Kuwaiti border headed to the emirate from Iran with one million pills of the amphetamine-type stimulant captagon. Captagon has been sweeping the Middle East for years, with large seizures reported weekly, particularly in the oil-rich Gulf Arab states which are its biggest market.
LUCKNOW, India: At least eight workers were killed and over a dozen others injured after a fire erupted in a chemical...
KYIV, Ukraine: Ukraine said on Saturday its forces were managing to push back against Russian troops in fierce...
MADRID: Colombian superstar Shakira and FC Barcelona defender Gerard Pique announced on Saturday they were calling...
ATHENS: A wildfire whipped by gale-force winds blazed through vegetation in a southern suburb of Athens on Saturday,...
SAN FRANCISCO: Advocacy groups on Friday launched a campaign to stop Elon Musk from buying Twitter as the proposed...
NEW DELHI: India defended its record on religious tolerance on Friday and rebuked the United States for its own rights...
