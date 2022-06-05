Khan’s tantrums

Imran Khan is constantly giving hints to the ‘neutrals’ to intervene in politics and stand by him. This is immature. Such wishes do not look good in a democracy. The former PM is using pressure tactics to persuade the neutrals to take sides in the current political situation. Needless to say, any such act is against the law and constitution. It is also interesting to hear the deafening silence from all quarters over Khan’s childish speeches.

S M Farooq Sagri

Lahore