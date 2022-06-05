Khan’s tantrums

Imran Khan is constantly giving hints to the ‘neutrals’ to intervene in politics and stand by him. This is immature. Such wishes do not look good in a democracy. The former PM is using pressure tactics to persuade the neutrals to take sides in the current political situation. Needless to say, any such act is against the law and constitution. It is also interesting to hear the deafening silence from all quarters over Khan’s childish speeches.
S M Farooq Sagri
Lahore
The Balochistan government must take steps to create employment opportunities for the unemployed. The prices of all...
Rising inflation is gradually driving a majority of people to desperation to the extent that they may resort to a life...
Fuel prices have increased again, and a further increase is anticipated in the next budget which will further add to...
The soaring inflation in Pakistan has made the lives of EOBI pensioners miserable. Their survival has become...
Lahore is worst affected by the current wave of prolonged loadshedding. It seems that the hours of power outages are...
It remains to be seen whether the incumbent government has the courage and capacity to impose heavy taxes on...
Comments