Financial burden

The Balochistan government must take steps to create employment opportunities for the unemployed. The prices of all essential commodities are rising, and the people are struggling to make ends meet. How will the people of Balochistan survive? The province is the poorest region in the country. Why does the government not pay attention to this area?

The government must think about the lives of the poor. We cannot survive in the current economic situation.

Jameel Phullan

Turbat