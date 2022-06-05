Rising prices

Rising inflation is gradually driving a majority of people to desperation to the extent that they may resort to a life of crime. The government should reduce the prices of petrol and other essential commodities to save the country from any major catastrophe.
The people of Pakistan need a ray of hope to exercise patience. The country deserves a government that understands the nation’s problems and is committed to solving them.
Maryam Majeed
Lahore
Imran Khan is constantly giving hints to the ‘neutrals’ to intervene in politics and stand by him. This is...
The Balochistan government must take steps to create employment opportunities for the unemployed. The prices of all...
Fuel prices have increased again, and a further increase is anticipated in the next budget which will further add to...
The soaring inflation in Pakistan has made the lives of EOBI pensioners miserable. Their survival has become...
Lahore is worst affected by the current wave of prolonged loadshedding. It seems that the hours of power outages are...
It remains to be seen whether the incumbent government has the courage and capacity to impose heavy taxes on...
Comments