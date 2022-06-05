 
close
Sunday June 05, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Newspost

Rising prices

June 05, 2022

Rising inflation is gradually driving a majority of people to desperation to the extent that they may resort to a life of crime. The government should reduce the prices of petrol and other essential commodities to save the country from any major catastrophe.

The people of Pakistan need a ray of hope to exercise patience. The country deserves a government that understands the nation’s problems and is committed to solving them.

Maryam Majeed

Lahore

Comments