A light purse

The soaring inflation in Pakistan has made the lives of EOBI pensioners miserable. Their survival has become impossible, and they face acute depression and economic stress. It is quite hard to manage monthly expenses with a meagre amount of Rs8,500. Unfortunately, the government and the EOBI have turned a blind eye to the suffering of senior citizens. In 1995, the then government stopped matching grants, depriving people of a large chunk of financial assistance.
EOBI pensioners deserve to live with dignity and honour. The government should ensure that EOBI pensions match the rate of the minimum wages – at present, the minimum wage is Rs25,000. The government must issue health cards to all EOBI pensioners.
Azfar Shamim
Karachi
