It remains to be seen whether the incumbent government has the courage and capacity to impose heavy taxes on cigarettes and other tobacco products. Pakistan continues to be among the few nations where cigarette sales are unrestricted, and it has become a haven for cigarette manufacturers because of its friendly regulations and policies. Given the economic crunch that Pakistan faces, it is high time to impose heavy taxation on tobacco sales.

The PTI government failed to impose a sin tax on tobacco sales to discourage its consumption and addiction among young people. It has been scientifically proven by UN-affiliated medical research institutes and organizations that cigarette smoking and tobacco products are major causes for cancer and lung- and cardiovascular-related infections.

Malik Tariq Ali

Lahore