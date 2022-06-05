This refers to the letter, ‘Tough days’ (June 4) by Shahzad Panhwar. Before coming to power, the PML-N made promises to reduce inflation. And yet we have not seen any steps that can help bring down the inflation rate. The incumbent government has increased petrol prices for the second time in a week. This hike has added more financial burden on the people.

The government must pay attention to the problems being faced by ordinary people and announce relief packages for them.

Bakhtiyar Phullan

Turbat