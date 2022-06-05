The sound of despair

We are aware of what every Pakistani is going through during this time of ever-rising inflation. The salaries of labourers and the salaried are significantly less than their monthly expenses. Prices of essential items have now touched the skies.

Electricity is a necessity. We are in a technological world where all gadgets need electricity. Nepra has increased electricity prices by Rs7.92 per unit. How will people afford to pay inflated electricity bills? The government has been increasing the prices of essential commodities ever since it came to power. What options do ordinary people have? We cannot afford this expensive life.

Ayesha Hussain

Sukkur