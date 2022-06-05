Correction

 
June 05, 2022

A news story headlined “Nepra power tariff hike to prove another landmine” published in The News on Saturday June 4, 2022, was by mistake attributed a quote to Rafique Ahmad Shaikh, Member Sindh Nepra. We regret the mistake.

