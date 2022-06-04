 
Handball course concludes

By Our Correspondent
June 04, 2022

KARACHI: IOC's Olympic solidarity, technical course for handball coaches concluded at University of Agriculture, Faisalabad.

It was organised by Pakistan Handball Federation in collaboration with Pakistan Olympic Association.

Dr Ahmad Sattar Khan, Chairman Sports Board, University of Agriculture had inaugurated the course on June 2.

Thirty six nominees from Army, Wapda, Railway, police, universities, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, KP and Afghanistan Handball Federation attended this 8-day course.

Muhammad Shafiq, President Pakistan Handball Federation, who is also Secretary General of Asian Handball Federation thanked POA for allotting this course to PHF.

