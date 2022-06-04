UEFA apologises to fans over CL final chaos

LAUSANNE: UEFA on Friday apologised to spectators for their "frightening and distressing" experience ahead of the Champions League final, saying no football fan should have to face such scenes.

Thousands of supporters were unable to access European club football´s showpiece match between despite having genuine tickets, in mayhem that saw the French police use tear gas at close range even against children.

"UEFA wishes to sincerely apologise to all spectators who had to experience or witness frightening and distressing events in the build-up to the UEFA Champions League final at the Stade de France on May 28, 2022 in Paris, on a night which should have been a celebration of European club football. "No football fan should be put in that situation, and it must not happen again,"