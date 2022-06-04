POA to seek Balochistan's input about National Games

KARACHI: Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) has decided to write a letter to the Balochistan government to seek its input whether the province is ready to host National Games or not.

This has been decided in a meeting of the POA ExCo the other day. According to sources, the elections of the Balochistan Olympic Association (POA) have been stayed in the court and the POA would ask the Balochistan government whether any patch-up can be made on that front because without the provincial Olympic association it is not possible to conduct the National Games.

Sources said that the POA is interested to hold the country’s major extravaganza in September this year as after that the province normally comes under grip of cold weather. Sources said if the things go in the right direction then the schedule of the National Games will be decided after the fate of the 14th South Asian Games will be known. Sources said if Balochistan government is not ready to conduct the National Games then the POA will convene its ExCo meeting and the Games will be shifted to any other province. Balochistan had been allotted National Games a decade ago. However due to security and other issues the province could not hold the biennial spectacle which was then shifted to Peshawar and KP hosted its 33rd edition in a befitting manner in 2019, just before the Nepal South Asian Games.