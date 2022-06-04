Fakhar gets cap from ICC

KARACHI: Pakistan's opening batsman Fakhar Zaman has received a commemorative cap from the International Cricket Council's (ICC) for being part of its ODI team of the year in 2021.

Fakhar, along with Pakistan's all-format skipper Babar Azam, was included in the 50-overs format team of the year.

Fakhar smashed 365 runs at an average of 60.83 with two hundred in six matches last year. One of the centuries came against South Africa. He scored 193, nearly leading Pakistan to victory in their pursuit of 342 in Johannesburg.

Fakhar shared his picture in which he is seen wearing the cap. He wrote: "Finally, it's here. Thank you for this ICC. Honored to be the part of the ODI team of the year."

It is pertinent to mention here that Fakhar holds the record for the highest score from a Pakistan batsman in an ODI match. He achieved the milestone against Zimbabwe in July 2018, scoring 210 runs in 156 balls.

The other players of the team were Paul Stirling (Ireland), Janneman Malan (South Africa), Rassie van der Dussen (South Africa), Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk) (Bangladesh), Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka), Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh), Simi Singh (Ireland), and Dushmantha Chameera (Sri Lanka).