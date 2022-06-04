Pak squad faces luggage issue ahead of World Hockey5s

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan hockey 5s squad landed in Lausanne (Switzerland) without their luggage that included players’ gear and other belongings, making it difficult for the team’s members to start practice ahead of the World Hockey5s competition getting underway from today (Saturday).

Rehan Butt, national team head coach while talking to ‘The News’ from Switzerland told ‘The News’ that the luggage booked from Qatar did not reach the destination with the team.

“We are without our luggage here. Even our personal belongings are not with us. A day ahead of the start of the event, our players are without kits and other gear necessary to start training.”

Rehan however revealed that FIH officials had approached them promising them to help them out in late evening training.

“We are now looking to the FIH to help us out and they have promised to do something for late evening training. We are also in constant touch with the airline officials who promised that luggage would be with the team by late evening.”

Late Friday evening, the team received the luggage. “Now we have been told that the luggage is on the way to the hotel,” Rehan said.

Pakistan will be playing arch-rivals India late Saturday evening but before that they are to start their campaign against Poland in the afternoon.

“I have trained my players in a way where they are advised to be quick in ball release and at the same try to create space to score goals,” he said.

It’s a world first event that will provide a showcase for hockey and bring the sport to new audiences.

The FIH Hockey5s Lausanne 2022 event is the first official senior World Hockey5s competition to be organised by FIH and it builds on the success of Hockey5s events that have been taking place across the world, including the Youth Olympic Games events in Nanjing 2014 and Buenos Aires 2018.

Taking place in the centre of the Olympic Capital Lausanne on June 4-5, Hockey5s Lausanne 2022 will be two days of hockey action, fun and entertainment.

The men’s hockey action will see the men’s teams of India, Malaysia, Pakistan, Poland and Switzerland compete in a round robin style tournament, with a final between the two top teams.

A match comprises two halves of 10 minutes and the ball is in play for 90 per cent of that time, thanks to perimeter boards that the ball can be played off.

There should also be a glut of goals as players can shoot from anywhere in the attacking half.

Pakistan men led the way in the sport throughout the 20th century and it is exciting to see what this young team can do in a new format of the game. The speed and intensity will suit the super close skills of the Pakistan team.