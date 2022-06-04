PTI Senator heaps curses, abuses on Maryam

LAHORE: An enraged PTI Senator Ejaz Chaudhry heaped epithets, curses, and abuses on PMLN leader Maryam Nawaz for her criticism of Imran Khan. Accompanied by PTI leaders Mahmoodur Rasheed and singer Abrarul Haq, Senator Ejaz was addressing PTI workers.

In a viral video, he was seen breathlessly attacking Maryam, calling her father (Nawaz Sharif) and her brothers fugitives. As he and the PTI workers chanted curses on them, the senator warned Maryam her tongue would be ripped off if she did not stop critcising Imran Khan.