Shafqat resigns as Punjab PTI head

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Punjab President Shafqat Mehmood on Friday resigned from the post over 'health-related' reasons. His resignation came just a week after the failure of a PTI sit-in plan on the call of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

The PTI Punjab leadership remained under criticism for its inability to put up a solid power show in Islamabad, which was also considered a moral defeat of the party against the Shehbaz Sharif government. Shah Mehmood Qureshi will look after the Punjab chapter till the appointment of the next head, said sources.

Shafqat Mehmood, also a former senator in the PPP era in the mid-90s, got elected as an MNA in 2013 and 2018. In 2013, he was the only PTI MNA who won from Lahore. Nevertheless, there have been questions on his connectivity with party stalwarts and office-bearers. Mehmood, after May 25, remained hospitalised and underwent heart treatment. Finally, on June 3, he quit the PTI top organisational office of Punjab.

In a statement, he said that due to health issues, he could not continue his responsibilities. “I am grateful to the party chairman for assigning me this role,” he said, adding that he would continue to work as a party stalwart after recovery.

It is noteworthy that the PTI also has a real test ahead in which it would have to fight the PMLN for 20 vacant seats of the Punjab Assembly. The names of Ejaz Chaudhry and Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed are doing rounds for the next PTI Punjab president.