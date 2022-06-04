Sepoy martyred in NW action

RAWALPINDI: Terrorists fired at a military post in general area Mangrotai, North Waziristan District, ISPR said. The troops initiated a prompt response and effectively engaged the terrorists' location. However, during intense exchange of fire, Sepoy Imran Khan age 30 years, resident of Jafarabad having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat. Area clearance is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area, the ISPR said.