No cut in higher education budget, say ministers

ISLAMABAD: Federal Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Minister Ahsan Iqbal and Federal Education and Professional Training Minister Rana Tanvir Hussain have assured the heads of public sector universities that the government will not cut the higher education sector’s budget for the fiscal year 2022-23.

The ministers were addressing a Vice Chancellors Committee meeting held at the Higher Education Commission (HEC), Islamabad on Friday. The vice chancellors of all the public sector universities and the commission (HEC’s governing body) members attended the meeting. The VCs conveyed their concerns about the Indicative Budget Ceilings (IBC) of only Rs 30 billion for higher education’s recurring grant for the FY 2022-23. However, they welcomed the assurances of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. They emphasized that the HEC had presented a rationalized demand of Rs 104.983 billion for the next financial year. Ahsan Iqbal affirmed that the government was cognizant of the importance of higher education and underlined that the country needed to bring the universities to the forefront to help tackle its challenges by fully utilizing the potential of youths. Rana Tanveer said he stood by the universities in their valid demand for allocation of Rs 104.983 billion.

HEC Executive Director Dr Shaista Sohail underlined that some universities had gone short of funds to even pay salaries and pensions. She said that HEC presented a rationalized demand of Rs 104.983 billion for the FY 2022-23, which was 45 per cent less than the current year’s allocation of Rs 66.25 billion. She acknowledged the prime minister’s assurance and called it a welcome gesture.