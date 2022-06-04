Appointment of VCs of five KP universities notified

PESHAWAR: The provincial government has notified appointment of vice-chancellors of five public sector universities in the province for a period of three years each through separate notifications issued here on Friday.

Dr Safia Ahmad, dean faculty of biological sciences, was appointed as vice-chancellor Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar, Dr Rasheed Ahmad, pro-vice-chancellor University of Malakand, was named as vice-chancellor of the same university, Dr Mohammad Shahab of the Department of Zoology Quaid-e-Azam University, Islamabad, was chosen as vice-chancellor Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University, Sheringal Upper Dir, Dr Hassan Sher, pro-vice-chancellor University of Swat, has been selected as vice-chancellor of the same university and Dr Shafiqur Rahman, chairman department of Biology University of Haripur has been appointed as vice-chancellor of the same university.

The positions for a total of seven universities had been advertised in May and September 2021. Prof Dr Jan Bakht, vice-chancellor Agriculture University Peshawar, was given extension for another three-year term and thus the process for appointment was made for six universities.

Appointment of the vice-chancellor for newly established Agriculture University Swat is yet to be made. There have been reservations over the selection process and fingers have been pointed to some top bosses in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and especially to the head of the search committee for appointment of vice-chancellors Prof Dr Ataur Rahman.

One common reservation is that the chairman of the committee likes and supports candidates from natural sciences and he avoids assigning the prestigious office to a candidate from social sciences.

All the newly appointed vice-chancellors for the five universities belong to natural sciences and very few of the aspirants from among the social sciences had been shortlisted and called for interview.

The appointment process this time was much highlighted on social media and even the summary recommending names for different universities were leaked before the final notification. Countless allegations were made against the top functionaries in the provincial government and their relatives.

However, all those allegations and criticisms fell on deaf ears and the final notifications were issued on Friday. All the names given on the top of the panels of three candidates have been appointed as vice-chancellor.