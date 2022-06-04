ISPR, Geo TV release song ‘Dil Fatah Karin’

KARACHI: The “Team Muhafiz” has come to the fore to thwart the conspiracies of the enemies of the country. The special song “Dil Fatah Karein” co-produced by “Geo” and “ISPR” has become popular since its release. The song openly depicts the conspiracies of the enemies of the country through live performances of singers and animated characters. The audience is very eager to see the whole story of the song which is about four minutes long. The song, titled “Dil Fatah Karain’’ features the voices of Soch Band, Karakoram and Young Easterners. Asim Raza and Adnan Dhol’s “Bol” has been composed by Soch Band and Sherry Khattak.

Ali Mustafa and Asif Hassan performed the duties of Mix and Mastered. The video production is by Fahad Nabi, animation director Kamran Khan and director Ryan Durrani. Joint venture of ISPR and Geo Production will be made available to the readers very soon.