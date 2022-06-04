PBC condemns arrest of senior lawyer

ISLAMABAD: Hafeez-ur-Rehman Chaudhry, Vice Chairman, Pakistan Bar Council, strongly condemned the arrest of Munir Hussain Lughmani, Advocate, Supreme Court and Member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Bar Council, for detaining him under wrongful confinement by the police.

In a statement here on Friday, he demanded the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Inspector General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police conduct a fair and impartial investigation into the matter and take stern action against police officials involved in the illegal

arrest of the learned advocate. He further called for the immediate release of Lughmani.