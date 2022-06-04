PBC condemns arrest of senior lawyer

ISLAMABAD: Hafeez-ur-Rehman Chaudhry, Vice Chairman, Pakistan Bar Council, strongly condemned the arrest of Munir Hussain Lughmani, Advocate, Supreme Court and Member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Bar Council, for detaining him under wrongful confinement by the police.
In a statement here on Friday, he demanded the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Inspector General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police conduct a fair and impartial investigation into the matter and take stern action against police officials involved in the illegal
arrest of the learned advocate. He further called for the immediate release of Lughmani.
LAHORE: The Inspector General of Police Punjab, Sardar Ali Khan, has been promoted to BS-22, said a notification...
RAWALPINDI: Terrorists fired at a military post in general area Mangrotai, North Waziristan District, ISPR said. The...
ISLAMABAD: At a time when Pakistan should have confidently been inching towards zero transmission against the...
ISLAMABAD: Federal Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Minister Ahsan Iqbal and Federal Education and...
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party Friday announced organising ‘Pakistan Khappay’ rallies across country on...
ISLAMABAD: The Council of Islamic Ideology Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz on Friday urged the financial institutions to take...
Comments