Plan made to control inflation in Punjab

LAHORE: A comprehensive plan of action has been chalked out under the chair of Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz to check price-hike and hoarding and tasks have been assigned to price control committees and deputy commissioners across the province.

While chairing a video link meeting of price control committees, commissioners, deputy commissioners and DPOs, the CM ordered them to hold daily price control committee meetings in DC offices across the province. It was decided to set up a committee to reduce the prices of Tandoori Roti and Naan and the CM directed that a uniform price list should be displayed at shops, stalls and markets.

He said that price control is a matter of service to humanity, and work should be done in such a way that citizens are facilitated. We are first and foremost accountable to Allah Almighty and then to the people, he remarked and announced that he would be available in the field for monitoring price control and asked ministers and officials concerned that they should also come out. Welcoming the decision of wholesale dealers of Faisalabad who announced not to take profit on pulses, the CM said it was commendable for the business community to support the government in its efforts to reduce price-hike in these unusual circumstances. The price control magistrates should treat shopkeepers well and for this purpose, they should be given professional training, the CM suggested. It is not our intention to harass the traders but to ensure price control, he explained and instructed to check the prices as per the agreed SOPs.

Hamza Shehbaz ordered the ministers and political assistants to monitor their respective districts and said that the monitoring of inter-provincial transport of flour should be intensified. DCs and price control committees should visit the markets along with the local media, he concluded.

NEW TAXES: The chief minister has rejected the proposals to impose new taxes on the common man in the next budget keeping in view the price-hike and made it clear that his government did not want to burden them. Presiding over the meeting of the resource mobilisation committee, the chief minister declared that solving the problems of the downtrodden was a priority. Instead of imposing new taxes, providing relief to the people should be focused on while expanding the tax base of the affluent, he said and invited to suggest out-of-box measures, including consulting the stakeholders to increase the provincial resources.